B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG Buys 6,627 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG increased its stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 76,219 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,627 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $7,621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1,300.0% during the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 378 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 93.1% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 365 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. increased its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 49.9% in the fourth quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 526 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on COP shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Bank of America upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $148.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com lowered ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $108.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.37.

ConocoPhillips Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of ConocoPhillips stock opened at $102.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. ConocoPhillips has a 12-month low of $51.41 and a 12-month high of $124.08. The company has a market capitalization of $132.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.48, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $95.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.72.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The energy producer reported $3.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.95 by ($0.04). ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 23.10% and a return on equity of 31.24%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 14.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 16th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 15th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.19%.

Insider Buying and Selling at ConocoPhillips

In other news, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 584,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.21, for a total value of $70,895,729.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,396,511.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 584,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.21, for a total transaction of $70,895,729.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 44,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,396,511.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 19,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.51, for a total value of $2,121,792.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 644,703 shares of company stock worth $77,172,426 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

About ConocoPhillips

(Get Rating)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

