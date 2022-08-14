B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG Has $6.54 Million Stake in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG lifted its holdings in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s holdings in Generac were worth $6,539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GNRC. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Generac in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $692,000. Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new position in shares of Generac during the 1st quarter valued at $411,000. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP increased its stake in shares of Generac by 283.2% in the first quarter. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP now owns 3,426 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 2,532 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Generac during the first quarter worth $324,000. Finally, First Business Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Generac by 23.0% during the first quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,475 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.35% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered Generac from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Roth Capital cut their price objective on shares of Generac from $555.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Generac from $556.00 to $485.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Generac from $250.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Generac from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Generac currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $414.86.

In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.81, for a total transaction of $1,069,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 615,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $131,701,614.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GNRC opened at $280.52 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.91 billion, a PE ratio of 36.20, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.28. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $197.94 and a 52-week high of $524.31. The business has a fifty day moving average of $239.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $261.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 2.13.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.34. Generac had a return on equity of 29.42% and a net margin of 12.28%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 11.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, batteries, electronic controls, steel enclosures, and other components.

