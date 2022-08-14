B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG Purchases 157,011 Shares of Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG lifted its holdings in Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR – Get Rating) by 64.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 400,845 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 157,011 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $14,596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BKR. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new position in Baker Hughes during the first quarter worth about $234,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Baker Hughes in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $9,543,000. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its holdings in Baker Hughes by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 65,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,367,000 after acquiring an additional 2,746 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lifted its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 6.3% during the first quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 249,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,081,000 after acquiring an additional 14,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 2.3% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 285,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,378,000 after purchasing an additional 6,413 shares in the last quarter. 92.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BKR shares. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $40.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. HSBC upgraded shares of Baker Hughes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.30 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Baker Hughes in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Baker Hughes from $33.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $46.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.86.

Insider Buying and Selling

Baker Hughes Stock Up 2.9 %

In other Baker Hughes news, Director Michael R. Dumais purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.39 per share, for a total transaction of $243,900.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 24,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $609,189.03. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, Director Michael R. Dumais purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.39 per share, for a total transaction of $243,900.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 24,977 shares in the company, valued at $609,189.03. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Lorenzo Simonelli sold 103,000 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.39, for a total value of $3,851,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 472,759 shares in the company, valued at $17,676,459.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Baker Hughes stock opened at $26.01 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.30 and a 200 day moving average of $31.49. Baker Hughes has a 1 year low of $19.84 and a 1 year high of $39.78. The firm has a market cap of $26.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.82 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.11). Baker Hughes had a negative net margin of 2.27% and a positive return on equity of 3.82%. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Baker Hughes will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Baker Hughes Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 8th. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -167.44%.

Baker Hughes Company Profile

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers exploration, drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, wireline services, downhole completion tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, pressure pumping systems, oilfield and industrial chemicals, and artificial lift technologies for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

Featured Stories

