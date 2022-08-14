B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG Raises Stock Holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG lifted its stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,754 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $9,006,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Vectors Research Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lam Research by 133.3% in the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 35 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Lam Research by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 38 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lam Research in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new position in shares of Lam Research in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 82.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Lam Research Stock Performance

NASDAQ LRCX opened at $518.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.82. Lam Research Co. has a 1-year low of $375.87 and a 1-year high of $731.85. The company has a market cap of $71.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $455.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $497.24.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $8.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.30 by $1.53. Lam Research had a return on equity of 75.71% and a net margin of 26.73%. The business had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $8.09 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 37.6 EPS for the current year.

LRCX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley lowered Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $625.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Lam Research from $575.00 to $550.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Lam Research from $625.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Lam Research from $725.00 to $675.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on Lam Research from $800.00 to $620.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lam Research currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $613.32.

About Lam Research

(Get Rating)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.