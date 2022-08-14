B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG Sells 12,214 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG trimmed its position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 220,755 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,214 shares during the quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $13,860,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Burney Co. boosted its holdings in Mondelez International by 3.3% during the first quarter. Burney Co. now owns 4,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 51,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,217,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Mondelez International by 1.4% in the first quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 11,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Mondelez International by 64.3% in the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 419 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. 77.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MDLZ shares. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $77.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Mondelez International from $73.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com cut Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of Mondelez International to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Mondelez International to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Mondelez International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.18.

Mondelez International Price Performance

NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $64.20 on Friday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.63 and a 52-week high of $69.47. The company has a market cap of $87.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.68. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.47.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $7.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.81 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.67% and a net margin of 12.93%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This is an increase from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.91%.

Mondelez International Profile

(Get Rating)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.