B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG Sells 1,843 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG reduced its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,038 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,843 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $10,248,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Hawaiian Bank raised its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 4,176 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $950,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 1.4% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,302 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $751,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp boosted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 0.4% in the first quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 10,589 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,409,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 5,585 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 3,480 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $792,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. 78.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Automatic Data Processing Price Performance

ADP opened at $256.78 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $106.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.63, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12-month low of $192.26 and a 12-month high of $257.16. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $221.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $217.33.

Automatic Data Processing Announces Dividend

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.03. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.87% and a return on equity of 66.25%. The business had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.34%.

Insider Activity

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Augusto J. Blanchard sold 567 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.64, for a total value of $119,432.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,238 shares in the company, valued at $892,692.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Augusto J. Blanchard sold 567 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.64, for a total value of $119,432.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $892,692.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Donald Weinstein sold 10,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $2,537,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 41,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,258,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ADP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research reduced their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $225.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Citigroup increased their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $212.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $203.00 to $234.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Automatic Data Processing to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $233.73.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Featured Articles

