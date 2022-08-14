B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG Sells 2,423 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG lowered its position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 136,186 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,423 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $6,031,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the first quarter worth about $222,000. Summit Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 24.1% during the first quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 11,441 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 2,224 shares during the last quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 4.1% in the first quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 14,258 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $631,000 after buying an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 40.7% during the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 434,129 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $19,228,000 after acquiring an additional 125,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in Boston Scientific by 480.2% during the first quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 62,253 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,759,000 after acquiring an additional 51,524 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.48% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Stock Performance

Boston Scientific stock opened at $42.33 on Friday. Boston Scientific Co. has a 1-year low of $34.98 and a 1-year high of $47.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is $38.42 and its 200 day moving average is $41.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 14.58% and a net margin of 7.16%. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on BSX shares. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Boston Scientific from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Boston Scientific from $51.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $51.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $43.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Boston Scientific currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.55.

Insider Transactions at Boston Scientific

In other news, Director Nelda J. Connors sold 16,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.58, for a total value of $668,939.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,877 shares in the company, valued at $202,785.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Nelda J. Connors sold 16,088 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.58, for a total transaction of $668,939.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $202,785.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $285,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 132,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,031,694. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 59,264 shares of company stock worth $2,382,173. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

