Baader Bank Analysts Give Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:DUE) a €38.00 Price Target

Baader Bank set a €38.00 ($38.78) target price on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:DUE – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on DUE. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €47.00 ($47.96) price objective on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Berenberg Bank set a €40.00 ($40.82) price target on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €50.00 ($51.02) price objective on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, August 5th. UBS Group set a €41.00 ($41.84) price objective on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €33.50 ($34.18) price objective on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, August 5th.

Dürr Aktiengesellschaft Stock Down 0.5 %

DUE stock opened at €25.62 ($26.14) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.83, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Dürr Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of €20.92 ($21.35) and a 52-week high of €44.08 ($44.98). The company has a 50-day moving average of €23.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of €27.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.71.

About Dürr Aktiengesellschaft

Dürr Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mechanical and plant engineering company worldwide. The company's Paint and Final Assembly Systems segment plans, builds, and updates paint shops and final assembly lines for the automotive industry. It also provides products and systems for various process stages in paint shop technology; supply control and conveyor systems, as well as air supply and exhaust-air systems; DXQ software family, which includes solutions for plant monitoring, manufacturing execution systems, advanced analytics, and other digital solutions; conveyor technology, filling, and testing technology, as well as assembly technology and marriage stations for connecting the car body and power train; consulting services; assembly and test systems for medical devices; test benches for electric and hybrid drives; and injection systems and inhalation devices.

