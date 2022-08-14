Babcock International Group PLC (OTCMKTS:BCKIF) Short Interest Update

Babcock International Group PLC (OTCMKTS:BCKIF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,600 shares, a decline of 35.3% from the July 15th total of 13,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 14.3 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Babcock International Group from GBX 500 ($6.04) to GBX 510 ($6.16) in a report on Friday, July 29th.

Get Babcock International Group alerts:

Babcock International Group Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS BCKIF opened at $4.08 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.10. Babcock International Group has a 1 year low of $3.69 and a 1 year high of $5.24.

Babcock International Group Company Profile

Babcock International Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides value-add services for aerospace, defense, and security in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Africa, North America, Australasia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Marine, Nuclear, Land, and Aviation.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Babcock International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Babcock International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.