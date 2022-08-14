Bacanora Lithium (LON:BCN) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $67.00

Bacanora Lithium Plc (LON:BCN – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 67 ($0.81) and traded as low as GBX 67 ($0.81). Bacanora Lithium shares last traded at GBX 67 ($0.81), with a volume of 238,939 shares trading hands.

Bacanora Lithium Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 67 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 66.97. The firm has a market cap of £259.38 million and a PE ratio of 8.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.44, a current ratio of 36.64 and a quick ratio of 36.64.

About Bacanora Lithium

Bacanora Lithium Plc, a development stage mining company, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for battery grade lithium carbonates. Its flagship project is the Sonora lithium project, which consists of 10 mining concessions covering approximately 100,000 hectares located in the northeast of Sonora State in Mexico.

