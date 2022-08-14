Badger DAO Market Cap Achieves $57.89 Million (BADGER)

Badger DAO (BADGER) traded down 3.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 14th. Badger DAO has a market cap of $57.89 million and $10.26 million worth of Badger DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Badger DAO has traded 3.8% lower against the dollar. One Badger DAO coin can now be purchased for $4.62 or 0.00019010 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24,284.36 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004117 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004101 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004114 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004160 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002106 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.84 or 0.00127010 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.81 or 0.00036288 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.67 or 0.00064533 BTC.

Badger DAO (CRYPTO:BADGER) is a coin. Badger DAO’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,539,396 coins. Badger DAO’s official Twitter account is @badgerdao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Badger DAO is badgerdao.medium.com. Badger DAO’s official website is app.badger.finance.

According to CryptoCompare, “Badger is a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) with a single purpose: build the products and infrastructure necessary to accelerate Bitcoin as collateral across other blockchains.It’s meant to be an ecosystem DAO where projects and people from across DeFi can come together to collaborate and build products the ecosystem needs. Shared ownership in the DAO allows builders to have aligned incentives while decentralized governance can ensure those incentives remain fair to all parties. The idea is less competing and more collaborating. “

