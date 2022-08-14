Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (NYSE:BSBR) Announces — Dividend of $0.04

Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (NYSE:BSBR – Get Rating) declared a — dividend on Tuesday, August 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.0365 per share by the bank on Tuesday, September 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.9%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 15th. This is an increase from Banco Santander (Brasil)’s previous — dividend of $0.03.

Banco Santander (Brasil) Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of BSBR stock opened at $6.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $22.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 5.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.33. Banco Santander has a one year low of $4.86 and a one year high of $8.30.

Get Banco Santander (Brasil) alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Banco Santander (Brasil)

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Banco Santander (Brasil) by 2,783.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,313,671 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,915,000 after buying an additional 5,129,375 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Banco Santander (Brasil) by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,170,278 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,712,000 after acquiring an additional 198,058 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Banco Santander (Brasil) by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,123,559 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,651,000 after purchasing an additional 178,833 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Banco Santander (Brasil) by 48.3% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 115,309 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $888,000 after purchasing an additional 37,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ethic Inc. acquired a new position in Banco Santander (Brasil) in the first quarter worth $157,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Banco Santander (Brasil)

BSBR has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Banco Santander (Brasil) from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.00.

(Get Rating)

Banco Santander (Brasil) SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, small and medium enterprises, and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Global Wholesale Banking. It offers deposits and other bank funding instruments; debit and credit cards; digital prepaid solutions; payment platform; loyalty programs; employee benefit vouchers; payroll loans; digital lending and online debt renegotiation services; mortgages; home equity financing products; consumer credit; and local loans, commercial and trade finance, guarantees, structured loans, and cash management and funding solutions, as well as on-lending transfer services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Santander (Brasil) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Santander (Brasil) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.