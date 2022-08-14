Band Protocol Hits 24-Hour Volume of $16.40 Million (BAND)

Band Protocol (BAND) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 14th. Band Protocol has a market capitalization of $61.74 million and approximately $16.40 million worth of Band Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Band Protocol has traded 3.2% lower against the dollar. One Band Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $1.75 or 0.00007102 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24,699.29 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004049 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004050 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004077 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002070 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.33 or 0.00126848 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.88 or 0.00035969 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.77 or 0.00063828 BTC.

About Band Protocol

Band Protocol is a coin. Its launch date was September 9th, 2019. Band Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,191,821 coins. Band Protocol’s official Twitter account is @bandprotocol. Band Protocol’s official website is bandprotocol.com. The Reddit community for Band Protocol is /r/bandprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Band Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/bandprotocol.

Band Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Band Protocol connects smart contracts with trusted off-chain information, provided through community-curated data providers. Band Protocol provides community-curated on-chain data feeds, backed by strong economic incentives which ensure the data stays accurate. “

