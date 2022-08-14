Barclays Trims Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) Target Price to $10.40

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Barclays from $11.00 to $10.40 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on KOS. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Kosmos Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kosmos Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kosmos Energy has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $9.95.

Get Kosmos Energy alerts:

Kosmos Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE KOS opened at $6.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.25, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 2.88. Kosmos Energy has a one year low of $1.80 and a one year high of $8.48. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kosmos Energy

Kosmos Energy ( NYSE:KOS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.09. Kosmos Energy had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 58.18%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS. Analysts forecast that Kosmos Energy will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Kosmos Energy news, Director Roy A. Franklin sold 20,732 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.10, for a total value of $147,197.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $369,263.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Kosmos Energy by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,465,322 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $18,911,000 after purchasing an additional 334,877 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Kosmos Energy by 88.8% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 98,033 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 46,102 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Kosmos Energy by 194.0% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 588,696 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,037,000 after acquiring an additional 388,482 shares during the last quarter. Lonestar Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kosmos Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,536,000. Finally, qPULA Trading Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Kosmos Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. 82.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kosmos Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kosmos Energy Ltd., a deep-water independent oil and gas exploration and production company, focuses along the Atlantic Margins. The company's primary assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kosmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kosmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.