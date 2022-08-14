Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund (BGH) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11 on November 1st

Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund (NYSE:BGH – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, August 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.1056 per share on Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 20th.

Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund Price Performance

BGH opened at $14.32 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.54. Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund has a one year low of $12.70 and a one year high of $17.49.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund by 155.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 24,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 15,157 shares during the last quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,380,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund by 12.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 497,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,715,000 after purchasing an additional 55,215 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund by 16.9% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 23,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 3,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund by 5.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 19,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares during the period.

About Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund

Babson Capital Global Short Duration High Yield Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Barings LLC. The fund is co-managed by Babson Capital Global Advisors Limited. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in global high-yield bonds, loans, and other income-producing instruments that are, at the time of purchase, rated below Baa3 by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or below BBB- by Standard & Poor's Rating Services.

