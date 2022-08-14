Barrington Research Raises Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) Price Target to $88.00

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Barrington Research from $77.00 to $88.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. Barrington Research currently has an outperform rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

HAE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JMP Securities restated a buy rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Haemonetics in a research report on Friday, July 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Haemonetics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Haemonetics from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Haemonetics from $76.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $79.80.

Shares of HAE stock opened at $75.20 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 3.81. Haemonetics has a 52-week low of $43.50 and a 52-week high of $77.08. The company has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of 57.41 and a beta of 0.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is $65.98 and its 200 day moving average is $59.72.

Haemonetics ( NYSE:HAE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.07. Haemonetics had a return on equity of 18.62% and a net margin of 6.60%. The company had revenue of $261.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $249.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Haemonetics will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Christopher Simon sold 1,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.60, for a total value of $71,864.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 213,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,379,122.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Josep Llorens sold 1,418 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.10, for a total value of $83,803.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,024,498.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher Simon sold 1,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.60, for a total value of $71,864.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 213,724 shares in the company, valued at $13,379,122.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,095 shares of company stock valued at $482,496 over the last ninety days. 1.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 21.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,165,363 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $389,776,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091,484 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in Haemonetics by 166.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,452,006 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $344,676,000 after acquiring an additional 3,402,873 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Haemonetics by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,909,896 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $310,404,000 after acquiring an additional 28,960 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Haemonetics by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,691,193 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $89,701,000 after acquiring an additional 29,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LGT Capital Partners LTD. boosted its position in Haemonetics by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 988,149 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $64,408,000 after acquiring an additional 21,650 shares in the last quarter. 98.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides medical products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Plasma, Blood Center, and Hospital. The company offers automated plasma collection devices, related disposables, and software, including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

