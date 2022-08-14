Base Protocol (BASE) Reaches Market Cap of $531,453.79

Base Protocol (BASE) traded down 4.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 14th. In the last seven days, Base Protocol has traded 11.3% lower against the US dollar. Base Protocol has a market capitalization of $531,453.79 and approximately $13,895.00 worth of Base Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Base Protocol coin can now be purchased for $1.11 or 0.00004549 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24,306.26 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004114 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004112 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004111 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004171 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002104 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.87 or 0.00126984 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.81 or 0.00036250 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.68 or 0.00064526 BTC.

About Base Protocol

Base Protocol (CRYPTO:BASE) is a coin. Base Protocol’s total supply is 480,680 coins. Base Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/baseprotocol. Base Protocol’s official website is www.baseprotocol.org. Base Protocol’s official Twitter account is @baseprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Base Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “BASE aims to function as a synthetic asset which represents speculation on the total market cap of all cryptocurrencies (cmc). This is made possible through an elastic supply characteristic and programmatic rebasing protocol which incentivize market actors to drive BASE price to its target (peg) price. Early on, qualitative factors like new adoption and speculation may disrupt that peg. But as the network grows, the peg stabilizes. In its early stages, BASE is a speculative asset that seeks to peg to cmc. In its final state, BASE is a synthetic asset that is stably pegged to cmc. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Base Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Base Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Base Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

