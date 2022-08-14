BASIC 24 Hour Volume Reaches $72,648.00 (BASIC)

BASIC (BASIC) traded 7.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 14th. One BASIC coin can now be purchased for about $0.0025 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges. BASIC has a total market cap of $18.59 million and $72,648.00 worth of BASIC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, BASIC has traded up 10.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get BASIC alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24,348.27 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004107 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004125 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004105 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004152 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002100 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.90 or 0.00126916 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.81 or 0.00036182 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.69 or 0.00064458 BTC.

BASIC Profile

BASIC (BASIC) is a coin. BASIC’s total supply is 8,326,258,167 coins and its circulating supply is 7,449,287,997 coins. The official message board for BASIC is medium.com/thebasic. BASIC’s official Twitter account is @thebasicfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. BASIC’s official website is basic.finance.

Buying and Selling BASIC

According to CryptoCompare, “BASIC is an Erc-20 based token designed for automating rewards while providing benefits to the crypto finance users. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BASIC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BASIC should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BASIC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BASIC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BASIC and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.