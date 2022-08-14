BASIC (BASIC) Price Tops $0.0027 on Exchanges

BASIC (BASIC) traded 7.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 14th. In the last seven days, BASIC has traded up 23.6% against the U.S. dollar. One BASIC coin can currently be purchased for $0.0027 or 0.00000011 BTC on major exchanges. BASIC has a total market cap of $20.21 million and approximately $105,158.00 worth of BASIC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get BASIC alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $24,660.86 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004055 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00004174 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004053 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004083 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002074 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.25 or 0.00037496 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31.59 or 0.00128080 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.57 or 0.00063127 BTC.

BASIC Coin Profile

BASIC (BASIC) is a coin. BASIC’s total supply is 8,326,258,167 coins and its circulating supply is 7,449,287,997 coins. BASIC’s official Twitter account is @thebasicfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BASIC is basic.finance. BASIC’s official message board is medium.com/thebasic.

BASIC Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BASIC is an Erc-20 based token designed for automating rewards while providing benefits to the crypto finance users. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BASIC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BASIC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BASIC using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BASIC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BASIC and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.