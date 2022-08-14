Beacon Market Capitalization Hits $316,943.27 (BECN)

Beacon (BECN) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 14th. Beacon has a total market cap of $316,943.27 and $4,635.00 worth of Beacon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Beacon coin can now be purchased for $0.18 or 0.00000730 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Beacon has traded 5.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Beacon alerts:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003811 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $34.94 or 0.00143320 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00009027 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0738 or 0.00000303 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000379 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 16.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0317 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0475 or 0.00000195 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded up 49.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000011 BTC.

About Beacon

BECN is a coin. Beacon’s total supply is 1,780,595 coins. The official website for Beacon is www.beaconcrypto.org. Beacon’s official Twitter account is @BeaconCrypto1 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Beacon Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beacon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beacon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Beacon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Beacon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Beacon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.