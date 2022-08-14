Beacon Market Capitalization Hits $316,943.27 (BECN)

Beacon (BECN) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 14th. Beacon has a total market cap of $316,943.27 and $4,635.00 worth of Beacon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Beacon coin can now be purchased for $0.18 or 0.00000730 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Beacon has traded 5.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Sapphire (SAPP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003811 BTC.
- Midas (MIDAS) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $34.94 or 0.00143320 BTC.
- Zenon (ZNN) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00009027 BTC.
- TenUp (TUP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0738 or 0.00000303 BTC.
- Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000379 BTC.
- DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 16.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0317 or 0.00000130 BTC.
- Havy (HAVY) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0475 or 0.00000195 BTC.
- StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded up 49.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000075 BTC.
- Scrypta (LYRA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000011 BTC.
About Beacon
BECN is a coin. Beacon’s total supply is 1,780,595 coins. The official website for Beacon is www.beaconcrypto.org. Beacon’s official Twitter account is @BeaconCrypto1 and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Beacon Coin Trading
