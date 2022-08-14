Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFB) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Strong-Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFB – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Saturday morning.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Bel Fuse from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 29th.

Bel Fuse Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BELFB opened at $26.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $334.78 million, a P/E ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 1.64. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.52 and its 200-day moving average is $16.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Bel Fuse has a 1-year low of $11.58 and a 1-year high of $27.15.

Bel Fuse Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bel Fuse

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. Bel Fuse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.66%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BELFB. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Bel Fuse by 105.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,053 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bel Fuse by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,954 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191 shares during the last quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bel Fuse by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 61,950 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $964,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Bel Fuse by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 296,894 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $5,297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bel Fuse by 1,481.9% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,835 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,719 shares during the last quarter. 49.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bel Fuse Company Profile

Bel Fuse Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells products that are used in the networking, telecommunication, high-speed data transmission, commercial aerospace, military, broadcasting, transportation, e-Mobility and broadcasting, and consumer electronic industries in the United States, Macao, the United Kingdom, Slovakia, Germany, Switzerland, and internationally.

