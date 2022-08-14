BiFi Achieves Market Cap of $2.88 Million (BIFI)

BiFi (BIFI) traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 14th. BiFi has a total market cap of $2.88 million and approximately $241,356.00 worth of BiFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BiFi coin can now be purchased for about $0.0118 or 0.00000048 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, BiFi has traded down 1.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.34 or 0.00116363 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00023083 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000628 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001498 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0791 or 0.00000325 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $62.90 or 0.00258269 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.32 or 0.00034181 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00009196 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0733 or 0.00000301 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000117 BTC.

About BiFi

BIFI uses the hashing algorithm. BiFi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 244,001,935 coins. The Reddit community for BiFi is https://reddit.com/r/BFC_BiFi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BiFi’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinFile.

BiFi Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Beefy.Finance is a yield optimizer operating on Binance Smart Chain. In return for a small fee, Beefy.Finance automates several investment strategies utilizing liquidity pools. The project consists of an anonymous team, directly inspired by the yield optimization projects that had been developed on the Ethereum network. Its governance token distribution contracts went live on September 22, 2020, and the first set of vaults were opened on October 8, 2020. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BiFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BiFi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BiFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

