BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BBAI) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BBAI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 466,700 shares, an increase of 29.5% from the July 15th total of 360,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 442,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days. Currently, 4.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

BigBear.ai Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSE:BBAI traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.92. 458,606 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 965,846. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.50 and a 200 day moving average of $6.30. BigBear.ai has a twelve month low of $1.86 and a twelve month high of $16.12. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in BigBear.ai during the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in BigBear.ai during the 1st quarter valued at about $142,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in BigBear.ai during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,953,000. Gillson Capital LP purchased a new stake in BigBear.ai during the 4th quarter valued at about $243,000. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new stake in BigBear.ai during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,142,000. 48.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About BigBear.ai

Separately, Oppenheimer lowered BigBear.ai from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc provides artificial intelligence and machine learning for decision support. The company operates through two segments, Cyber & Engineering and Analytics. The Cyber & Engineering segment offers high-end technology and management consulting services. It focuses in the areas of cloud engineering and enterprise IT, cybersecurity, computer network operations and wireless, systems engineering, and strategy and program planning.

