BinaryX Reaches One Day Volume of $8.32 Million (BNX)

BinaryX (BNX) traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 14th. In the last seven days, BinaryX has traded 8.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. BinaryX has a market cap of $276.00 million and approximately $8.32 million worth of BinaryX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BinaryX coin can currently be bought for approximately $136.44 or 0.00561952 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About BinaryX

BNX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. BinaryX’s total supply is 2,485,629 coins and its circulating supply is 2,022,898 coins. BinaryX’s official Twitter account is @binary_x.

BinaryX Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BnrtxCoin is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the X11 algorithm. It's meant to be used as a payment system for the BnR Technix website. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BinaryX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BinaryX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BinaryX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

