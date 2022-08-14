BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) Shares Sold by High Pointe Capital Management LLC

High Pointe Capital Management LLC decreased its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) by 12.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 26,519 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 3,770 shares during the period. BioMarin Pharmaceutical comprises approximately 1.5% of High Pointe Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. High Pointe Capital Management LLC’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $2,045,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 435.2% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 487 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. CKW Financial Group lifted its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 23.1% in the first quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 37.3% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 869 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the first quarter worth about $89,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BMRN opened at $95.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 365.67, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $84.69 and a 200-day moving average of $82.56. The company has a current ratio of 5.42, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.73 and a 52 week high of $97.76.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical ( NASDAQ:BMRN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 1.78% and a net margin of 2.83%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BMRN shares. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical to $111.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.93.

In related news, CFO Brian Mueller sold 7,337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.50, for a total value of $656,661.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 30,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,749,977. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, EVP Charles Greg Guyer sold 6,205 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.56, for a total transaction of $599,154.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,071,742.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian Mueller sold 7,337 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.50, for a total value of $656,661.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,749,977. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,248 shares of company stock valued at $2,311,750. Insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

