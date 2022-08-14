Bion Environmental Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BNET) Short Interest Down 18.5% in July

Bion Environmental Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BNET – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,500 shares, a decline of 18.5% from the July 15th total of 9,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Alliance Global Partners began coverage on shares of Bion Environmental Technologies in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock.

Get Bion Environmental Technologies alerts:

Bion Environmental Technologies Trading Up 3.3 %

OTCMKTS:BNET opened at $1.24 on Friday. Bion Environmental Technologies has a one year low of $0.80 and a one year high of $1.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.01.

Bion Environmental Technologies Company Profile

Bion Environmental Technologies, Inc develops patented and proprietary technology that provides environmental solutions to water air and water quality problems and concentrated animal feeding operations (CAFOs) in the United States and internationally. The company's technology remediates environmental problems and improve operational/resource efficiencies through recovering co-products from the CAFOs' waste stream, including renewable energy and water, and nutrients comprising ammonia nitrogen and phosphorus.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bion Environmental Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bion Environmental Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.