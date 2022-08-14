Bioventus (NYSE:BVS) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Bioventus (NYSE:BVS – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.47-$0.57 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.65. The company issued revenue guidance of $547.50 million-$562.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $552.13 million.

NYSE BVS traded up $0.66 on Friday, hitting $9.08. The stock had a trading volume of 224,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,401. Bioventus has a 52-week low of $6.30 and a 52-week high of $17.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $700.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.97 and a beta of 2.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.23 and a 200-day moving average of $10.65.

Bioventus (NYSE:BVS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.04). Bioventus had a positive return on equity of 10.91% and a negative net margin of 4.26%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Bioventus will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Bioventus from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Bioventus by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 28,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 8,055 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its position in shares of Bioventus by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 28,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 3,613 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bioventus in the 1st quarter worth about $355,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bioventus in the 1st quarter worth about $327,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Bioventus by 57.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 6,917 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.85% of the company’s stock.

Bioventus Inc a medical device company, focuses on developing and commercializing clinical treatments that engage and enhance the body's natural healing process in the United States and internationally. The company's product portfolio includes pain treatments, which comprise non-surgical joint pain injection therapies, as well as peripheral nerve stimulation products.

