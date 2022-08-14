Bird Construction Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIRDF) Receives $11.90 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Bird Construction Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIRDF – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.92.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. TD Securities cut their target price on Bird Construction from C$12.50 to C$10.50 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Bird Construction from C$10.00 to C$9.00 in a research report on Friday. Raymond James lowered their price target on Bird Construction from C$12.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Thursday. Industrial Alliance Securities downgraded Bird Construction from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Bird Construction from C$9.50 to C$9.00 in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BIRDF opened at $5.50 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.67. Bird Construction has a 52 week low of $5.38 and a 52 week high of $8.51.

Bird Construction Inc operates as a general contractor in Canada. The company primarily focuses on projects in the industrial, commercial, and institutional sectors of the general contracting industry. It constructs industrial buildings, including manufacturing, processing, distribution, and warehouse facilities; undertakes structural, mechanical, piping, electrical, and instrumentation works that include off-site metal and modular fabrication; and provides insulation, metal siding and cladding, ductwork, asbestos abatement, and high voltage testing and commissioning services, as well as constructs power lines.

