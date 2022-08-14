BitcoinZ Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.40 Million (BTCZ)

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 4.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 14th. BitcoinZ has a market cap of $2.40 million and $9,303.00 worth of BitcoinZ was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, BitcoinZ has traded down 1.3% against the US dollar. One BitcoinZ coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.90 or 0.00304167 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.64 or 0.00126084 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.38 or 0.00083867 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002104 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00003303 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0646 or 0.00000266 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0345 or 0.00000142 BTC.

Bit Hotel (BTH) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 26.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000039 BTC.

BitcoinZ is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on September 9th, 2017. BitcoinZ’s total supply is 10,659,708,632 coins and its circulating supply is 11,476,160,538 coins. The official website for BitcoinZ is btcz.rocks. BitcoinZ’s official Twitter account is @BTCZCommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BitcoinZ is /r/BTCZCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for BitcoinZ is info.btcz.rocks.

According to CryptoCompare, “BitcoinZ is a proof of work cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. It also leverages zk-snarks to bring anonymous transactions. BitcoinZ coin claims to be a Community driven Project and that the data about it is dynamically changing. Facebook Instagram Youtube Pinterest “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoinZ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitcoinZ should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitcoinZ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

