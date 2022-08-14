BLOCKv Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $262.00 (VEE)

BLOCKv (VEE) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 14th. One BLOCKv coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, BLOCKv has traded 7.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. BLOCKv has a total market cap of $6.31 million and $262.00 worth of BLOCKv was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BLOCKv Coin Profile

BLOCKv (CRYPTO:VEE) is a coin. Its launch date was November 23rd, 2017. BLOCKv’s total supply is 3,646,271,241 coins and its circulating supply is 3,471,554,078 coins. BLOCKv’s official message board is medium.com/@blockv_io. The Reddit community for BLOCKv is /r/blockv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BLOCKv’s official website is blockv.io. BLOCKv’s official Twitter account is @blockv_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

BLOCKv Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BLOCKv is a shared protocol for the blockchain developer stack. It enables the creation of smart digital objects (vAtoms) on different blockchains like Bitcoin, Ethereum and EON. vAtoms provide the holder with the all the advantages of cryptocurrency such as scarcity, ownership, and tradability, but can also take the form of collectibles, coupons, loyalty programs, gift cards, game items and much more, allowing users to own a virtual object much like you own a physical object. The V (VEE) token is an ERC20 token that powers all operations within the BLOCKv platform. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BLOCKv directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BLOCKv should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BLOCKv using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

