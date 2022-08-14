Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:BKEPP) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:BKEPP – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,600 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the July 15th total of 6,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 80,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Blueknight Energy Partners Trading Up 0.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ:BKEPP opened at $8.74 on Friday. Blueknight Energy Partners has a one year low of $7.39 and a one year high of $8.94. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.63 and a 200-day moving average of $8.57.
Blueknight Energy Partners Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 5th were given a dividend of $0.1788 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 4th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Blueknight Energy Partners
About Blueknight Energy Partners
Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. provides integrated terminalling services for companies engaged in the production, distribution, and handling of liquid asphalt in the United States. As of March 1, 2022, it had 54 terminals located in 26 states. Blueknight Energy Partners G.P., LLC operates as a general partner of Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P.
