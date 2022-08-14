BMO Capital Markets Cuts Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) Price Target to C$5.75

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM – Get Rating) (TSE:FVI) had its price target trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from C$6.25 to C$5.75 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on FSM. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$6.50 to C$4.50 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Pi Financial raised Fortuna Silver Mines from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $5.94.

Shares of Fortuna Silver Mines stock opened at $2.70 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $788.35 million, a PE ratio of 18.00 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.91 and a 200 day moving average of $3.43. Fortuna Silver Mines has a 52 week low of $2.41 and a 52 week high of $5.52.

Fortuna Silver Mines ( NYSE:FSM Get Rating ) (TSE:FVI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $182.33 million for the quarter. Fortuna Silver Mines had a return on equity of 6.08% and a net margin of 6.26%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fortuna Silver Mines will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FSM. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 63.2% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,250,857 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $24,446,000 after acquiring an additional 2,420,255 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 345.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,136,632 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,657,274 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 446.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,854,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,268,000 after buying an additional 1,515,300 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 3,300.2% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,447,684 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,647,000 after buying an additional 1,405,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 4.6% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 30,690,608 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $116,930,000 after buying an additional 1,336,597 shares during the last quarter. 27.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and mining of precious and base metal deposits in Argentina, Burkina Faso, Mexico, Peru, and Côte d'Ivoire. It holds interest in the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver and gold mine situated in southern Mexico; the Lindero gold project located in Argentina; Yaramoko gold mine situated in south western Burkina Faso; and Séguéla gold mine located in south western Côte d'Ivoire.

