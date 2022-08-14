BMO Capital Markets Lowers Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR) Price Target to $18.50

Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by BMO Capital Markets from $22.00 to $18.50 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

OR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Raymond James decreased their price target on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$23.00 to C$22.75 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$22.50 to C$24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$22.00 to C$19.50 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$22.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Osisko Gold Royalties from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st.

Osisko Gold Royalties Stock Performance

Shares of Osisko Gold Royalties stock opened at $10.58 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.82. Osisko Gold Royalties has a 52-week low of $9.25 and a 52-week high of $14.56. The firm has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of -528.74 and a beta of 0.74.

Osisko Gold Royalties Dividend Announcement

Osisko Gold Royalties ( NYSE:OR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $46.89 million during the quarter. Osisko Gold Royalties had a negative net margin of 0.95% and a positive return on equity of 0.94%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Osisko Gold Royalties will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.043 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. Osisko Gold Royalties’s payout ratio is currently -849.58%.

Institutional Trading of Osisko Gold Royalties

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC lifted its holdings in Osisko Gold Royalties by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC now owns 23,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Osisko Gold Royalties by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 16,504 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,389 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in Osisko Gold Royalties by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 138,774 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,834,000 after acquiring an additional 1,451 shares in the last quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC raised its holdings in Osisko Gold Royalties by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Osisko Gold Royalties by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 805,255 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,621,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. 66.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Osisko Gold Royalties

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and offtake and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine located in Canada.

