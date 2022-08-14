Bombardier (TSE:BBD.A) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $23.53

Bombardier, Inc. (TSE:BBD.A – Get Rating) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$23.53 and traded as high as C$36.28. Bombardier shares last traded at C$35.36, with a volume of 3,362 shares changing hands.

Bombardier Trading Up 1.9 %

The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$23.53 and a 200-day moving average of C$9.21.

Bombardier Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Business Aircraft, Commercial Aircraft, Aerostructures and Engineering Services, and Transportation. The Business Aircraft segment designs, manufactures, and markets business jets, as well as provides aftermarket support services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bombardier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bombardier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.