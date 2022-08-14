Bombardier (TSE:BBD.A) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $23.53

Bombardier, Inc. (TSE:BBD.A – Get Rating) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$23.53 and traded as high as C$36.28. Bombardier shares last traded at C$35.36, with a volume of 3,362 shares changing hands.
Bombardier Trading Up 1.9 %
The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$23.53 and a 200-day moving average of C$9.21.
Bombardier Company Profile
Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Business Aircraft, Commercial Aircraft, Aerostructures and Engineering Services, and Transportation. The Business Aircraft segment designs, manufactures, and markets business jets, as well as provides aftermarket support services.
See Also
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/8 – 8/12
- 2 Important Retail Stock Battles to Watch
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- Institutions And Analysts Propel Jack In The Box Higher
- Can You Guess Which EV Stock Is Beating Tesla ?
Receive News & Ratings for Bombardier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bombardier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.