Boson Protocol (BOSON) Price Hits $0.37

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 14th. One Boson Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.37 or 0.00001543 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Boson Protocol has traded 8.5% higher against the dollar. Boson Protocol has a total market capitalization of $33.80 million and $4.05 million worth of Boson Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.23 or 0.00227496 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00004487 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000064 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00009129 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000052 BTC.

TOR (TOR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004112 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $117.09 or 0.00482259 BTC.

Cryptostone (CPS) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Rainmaker Games (RAIN) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0697 or 0.00000287 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000062 BTC.

About Boson Protocol

Boson Protocol is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Boson Protocol’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 90,257,688 coins. Boson Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BosonProtocol.

Boson Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BosonCoin is a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency using the X11 hashing algorithm. BosonCoin is named after the Boson, a subatomic particle, such as a photon, that has zero or integral spin and follows the statistical description given by S. N. Bose and Einstein. “

