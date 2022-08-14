Boston Partners Purchases 67,194 Shares of Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED)

Boston Partners boosted its position in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Rating) by 995.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 73,945 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,194 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned about 0.23% of Amedisys worth $12,740,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in Amedisys in the first quarter valued at about $535,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in Amedisys in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Commerce Bank boosted its stake in Amedisys by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 1,800 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Amedisys by 38.1% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 320,873 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $55,283,000 after acquiring an additional 88,526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sivik Global Healthcare LLC purchased a new position in Amedisys in the first quarter valued at about $3,446,000. 90.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMED opened at $122.36 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $118.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $134.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.52, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.95. Amedisys, Inc. has a one year low of $101.61 and a one year high of $188.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Amedisys ( NASDAQ:AMED Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The health services provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $557.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $583.12 million. Amedisys had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 17.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.69 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Amedisys, Inc. will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Denise M. Bohnert sold 557 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $64,055.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,362,750. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AMED. UBS Group cut shares of Amedisys from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $145.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Amedisys in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $128.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Amedisys from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Amedisys from $199.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Amedisys from $117.00 to $107.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amedisys currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $158.53.

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, Personal Care, and High Acuity Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

