Boston Partners Reduces Holdings in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

Boston Partners decreased its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 79,879 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 5,867 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned 0.12% of Reinsurance Group of America worth $8,744,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RGA. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Reinsurance Group of America during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in Reinsurance Group of America during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in Reinsurance Group of America during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in Reinsurance Group of America during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Reinsurance Group of America during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Institutional investors own 96.37% of the company’s stock.

RGA stock opened at $131.65 on Friday. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $94.32 and a twelve month high of $132.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $8.82 billion, a PE ratio of 33.16 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $117.73 and a 200 day moving average of $114.26.

Reinsurance Group of America ( NYSE:RGA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $5.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $3.08. Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 3.02% and a net margin of 1.66%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.00 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 12.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. This is an increase from Reinsurance Group of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 15th. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.55%.

A number of research analysts have commented on RGA shares. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $131.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com raised Reinsurance Group of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised Reinsurance Group of America from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Barclays reissued an “initiates” rating on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.45.

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

