Boston Partners Reduces Stock Position in NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH)

Boston Partners cut its stake in NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Rating) by 23.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 943,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 294,663 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners’ holdings in NMI were worth $19,292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NMI in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $493,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of NMI by 62.1% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 21,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 8,062 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of NMI by 283.4% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 53,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 39,500 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp grew its position in shares of NMI by 1.2% in the first quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp now owns 175,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,615,000 after purchasing an additional 2,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of NMI by 0.7% in the first quarter. Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc. now owns 333,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,872,000 after purchasing an additional 2,411 shares during the last quarter. 95.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other NMI news, Director Michael Curry Montgomery sold 1,796 shares of NMI stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.39, for a total value of $33,028.44. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $743,397.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NMIH opened at $22.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.83. NMI Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.33 and a fifty-two week high of $27.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NMIH. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of NMI to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of NMI from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of NMI from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of NMI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Compass Point decreased their target price on shares of NMI to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NMI currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.56.

NMI Holdings, Inc provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

