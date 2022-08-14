Boston Partners Sells 1,922 Shares of CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ)

Boston Partners lowered its position in CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 151,023 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,922 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned 0.29% of CBIZ worth $6,338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of CBIZ by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,216 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 1,366 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of CBIZ by 67.0% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 10,711 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 4,297 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP bought a new position in shares of CBIZ in the first quarter valued at approximately $541,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its stake in shares of CBIZ by 92.5% in the first quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 13,109 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $550,000 after acquiring an additional 6,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH bought a new position in shares of CBIZ in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $556,000. Institutional investors own 88.98% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Benaree Pratt Wiley sold 6,482 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.32, for a total value of $248,390.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,284.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Chris Spurio sold 32,023 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.08, for a total value of $1,475,619.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 163,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,538,135.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Benaree Pratt Wiley sold 6,482 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.32, for a total transaction of $248,390.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,284.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,476 shares of company stock valued at $2,468,550 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CBIZ stock opened at $46.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.13 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.45. CBIZ, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.38 and a fifty-two week high of $46.42.

CBIZ, Inc provides financial, insurance, and advisory services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, and National Practices. The Financial Services segment offers accounting and tax, financial advisory, valuation, risk and advisory, and government healthcare consulting services.

