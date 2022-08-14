Boston Partners Sells 31,253 Shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

Boston Partners reduced its holdings in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 557,562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 31,253 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners’ holdings in AGNC Investment were worth $7,303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators increased its stake in AGNC Investment by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 11,324 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. BT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in AGNC Investment by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. BT Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its stake in AGNC Investment by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 77,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in AGNC Investment by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 30,887 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 230,324 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313 shares in the last quarter. 47.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AGNC Investment Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of AGNC stock opened at $12.78 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion, a PE ratio of -6.69 and a beta of 1.07. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.99 and a 1-year high of $16.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.73 and a 200 day moving average of $12.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.24.

AGNC Investment Dividend Announcement

AGNC Investment ( NASDAQ:AGNC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.24. AGNC Investment had a positive return on equity of 20.36% and a negative net margin of 69.82%. The business had revenue of $315.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $323.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a aug 22 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -75.39%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut AGNC Investment from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $14.50 to $11.50 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on AGNC Investment to $12.50 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded AGNC Investment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $12.25 to $13.25 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Barclays cut their price objective on AGNC Investment from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Maxim Group cut their price objective on AGNC Investment from $17.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.00.

AGNC Investment Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

