Boston Partners Sells 6,821 Shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG)

Boston Partners reduced its stake in Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 562,274 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 6,821 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned 3.89% of Silvercrest Asset Management Group worth $11,498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 23.3% in the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,700 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Silvercrest Asset Management Group in the fourth quarter valued at $72,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,080 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Silvercrest Asset Management Group in the first quarter valued at $227,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. increased its stake in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 26,250 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. 45.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SAMG opened at $19.35 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.62 and a 200-day moving average of $18.77. The company has a market cap of $280.77 million, a PE ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 0.81. Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. has a one year low of $14.52 and a one year high of $22.68.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group ( NASDAQ:SAMG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $32.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.24 million. Silvercrest Asset Management Group had a return on equity of 22.97% and a net margin of 16.66%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. This is an increase from Silvercrest Asset Management Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. Silvercrest Asset Management Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.09%.

Several research firms have weighed in on SAMG. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc, a wealth management firm, provides financial advisory and related family office services in the United States. The company serves ultra-high net worth individuals and families, as well as their trusts; endowments; foundations; and other institutional investors.

