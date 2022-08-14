Brickell Biotech (NASDAQ:BBI) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $1.47 EPS

Brickell Biotech (NASDAQ:BBI – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.48) by $1.47, Fidelity Earnings reports. Brickell Biotech had a negative net margin of 643.48% and a negative return on equity of 147.12%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($7.21) EPS.

Brickell Biotech Trading Up 2.8 %

BBI opened at $3.36 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.42. Brickell Biotech has a twelve month low of $2.88 and a twelve month high of $37.35.

Institutional Trading of Brickell Biotech

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Brickell Biotech stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Brickell Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBI – Get Rating) by 14.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,112,092 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 401,276 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 2.61% of Brickell Biotech worth $832,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.99% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Brickell Biotech

Separately, Lake Street Capital lowered shares of Brickell Biotech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th.

Brickell Biotech, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, engages in the development of various prescription therapeutics for the treatment of autoimmune, inflammatory, and other debilitating diseases in the United States. The company develops sofpironium bromide, which has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of primary axillary hyperhidrosis; BBI-02, an oral DYRK1A inhibitor for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; and BBI-10, a covalent stimulator of interferon genes inhibitor for the potential treatment of autoinflammatory and rare genetic diseases, as well as next-generation kinase inhibitors.

