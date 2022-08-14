Bridgestone (OTCMKTS:BRDCY) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Bridgestone (OTCMKTS:BRDCY – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.76-$2.76 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $30.50 billion-$30.50 billion.

Bridgestone Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of BRDCY traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $20.16. 532,526 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,088. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.37. Bridgestone has a 52-week low of $17.22 and a 52-week high of $24.90.

Bridgestone (OTCMKTS:BRDCY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.67 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bridgestone will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Bridgestone from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, July 1st.

Bridgestone Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells tires and rubber products. It operates through two segments, Tires and Diversified Products. The company offers tires and tire tubes for passenger cars, trucks, buses, construction and mining vehicles, industrial machinery, agricultural machinery, aircraft, motorcycles, scooters, etc.; automotive parts; retreading materials and services; automotive maintenance and repair services; tire raw materials; and other tire-related products.

