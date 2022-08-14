Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) is High Pointe Capital Management LLC’s 10th Largest Position

High Pointe Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,277 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 6,470 shares during the period. Bristol-Myers Squibb comprises approximately 2.3% of High Pointe Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. High Pointe Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $3,234,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,391 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,391 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 40,501 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,958,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 3,389 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stiles Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 6,368 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $66.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Raymond James downgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.57.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Up 1.5 %

In related news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 30,000 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.04, for a total transaction of $2,221,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 551,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,803,740.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Sandra Leung sold 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.89, for a total value of $4,867,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 308,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,113,076.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.04, for a total transaction of $2,221,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 551,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,803,740.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BMY stock opened at $75.57 on Friday. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1 year low of $53.22 and a 1 year high of $80.59. The stock has a market cap of $161.36 billion, a PE ratio of 25.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $74.93 and its 200-day moving average is $73.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $11.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.50 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 49.31% and a net margin of 14.04%. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.93 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st were issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 71.76%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

(Get Rating)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

Featured Stories

