Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Sold by Probity Advisors Inc.

Probity Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,039 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 121 shares during the period. Probity Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Business Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Broadcom by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,216 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,140,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Broadcom by 45.9% during the first quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 54 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp boosted its position in Broadcom by 4.6% during the first quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp now owns 387 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Connable Office Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 478 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cooper Financial Group raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 1.8% in the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 1,004 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $632,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AVGO. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $750.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Bank of America cut their price target on Broadcom from $780.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Broadcom from $720.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. StockNews.com raised Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Broadcom from $700.00 to $635.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $680.46.

NASDAQ AVGO traded up $12.80 on Friday, hitting $558.23. 1,840,020 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,785,638. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $462.66 and a 52-week high of $677.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The company has a market capitalization of $225.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $515.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $561.36.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $8.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.88 by $0.51. Broadcom had a net margin of 29.76% and a return on equity of 56.29%. The business had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.89 EPS. Broadcom’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 33.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were paid a $4.10 dividend. This represents a $16.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 21st. Broadcom’s payout ratio is presently 81.31%.

Broadcom declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, May 26th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to buy up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

