Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK) Short Interest Up 37.5% in July

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,070,000 shares, a growth of 37.5% from the July 15th total of 2,960,000 shares. Approximately 3.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 987,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.1 days.

Broadmark Realty Capital Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of Broadmark Realty Capital stock traded up $0.18 on Friday, reaching $6.94. 828,714 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 824,802. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $922.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.76 and a beta of 0.86. Broadmark Realty Capital has a fifty-two week low of $6.12 and a fifty-two week high of $10.72.

Broadmark Realty Capital (NYSE:BRMK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.01). Broadmark Realty Capital had a net margin of 64.74% and a return on equity of 7.63%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Broadmark Realty Capital will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadmark Realty Capital Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.10%. Broadmark Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 142.37%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on BRMK shares. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Broadmark Realty Capital from $12.50 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Piper Sandler downgraded Broadmark Realty Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Broadmark Realty Capital from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th.

Insider Activity at Broadmark Realty Capital

In other Broadmark Realty Capital news, CEO Brian Phillip Ward purchased 31,925 shares of Broadmark Realty Capital stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.26 per share, for a total transaction of $199,850.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 114,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $718,322.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Broadmark Realty Capital by 559.8% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,872 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in Broadmark Realty Capital by 397.6% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 3,129 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Broadmark Realty Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $104,000. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Broadmark Realty Capital in the second quarter valued at about $129,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.37% of the company’s stock.

About Broadmark Realty Capital

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc operates as a commercial real estate finance company in the United States. It engages in underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing a portfolio of short-term trust loans to fund the construction and development, or investment in residential or commercial properties. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust.

