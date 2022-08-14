Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The business services provider reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 39.83%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.19 EPS. Broadridge Financial Solutions updated its FY 2023 guidance to $6.91-$7.17 EPS.

BR traded up $13.49 during trading on Friday, reaching $183.22. 977,321 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 414,539. Broadridge Financial Solutions has a one year low of $132.40 and a one year high of $185.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.48 billion, a PE ratio of 40.27 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $150.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $148.87.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.725 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This is a positive change from Broadridge Financial Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is 56.26%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BR. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 86.6% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,195,313 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $186,122,000 after acquiring an additional 554,807 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,714,442 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,135,476,000 after purchasing an additional 108,223 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 340,131 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,962,000 after purchasing an additional 78,283 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 390,644 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $60,827,000 after purchasing an additional 30,451 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 50.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 75,119 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,697,000 after purchasing an additional 25,093 shares during the period. 87.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

