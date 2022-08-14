Brokerages Set Intertek Group plc (LON:ITRK) Price Target at GBX 4,854.40

Shares of Intertek Group plc (LON:ITRK – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 4,854.40 ($58.66).

ITRK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Intertek Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Intertek Group to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from GBX 6,000 ($72.50) to GBX 5,300 ($64.04) in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intertek Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Intertek Group to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from GBX 5,640 ($68.15) to GBX 3,600 ($43.50) in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Intertek Group from GBX 6,314 ($76.29) to GBX 5,222 ($63.10) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd.

Get Intertek Group alerts:

Intertek Group Stock Up 0.3 %

ITRK stock opened at GBX 4,230 ($51.11) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.86, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of £6.83 billion and a P/E ratio of 2,311.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 4,317.02 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 4,805.07. Intertek Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 4,085 ($49.36) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 5,824 ($70.37).

Intertek Group Cuts Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Intertek Group

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of GBX 34.20 ($0.41) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a yield of 0.77%. Intertek Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.81%.

In other Intertek Group news, insider Graham Allan acquired 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 4,240 ($51.23) per share, for a total transaction of £59,360 ($71,725.47). In other Intertek Group news, insider Graham Allan acquired 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 4,240 ($51.23) per share, for a total transaction of £59,360 ($71,725.47). Also, insider Jez K. Maiden acquired 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 4,226 ($51.06) per share, for a total transaction of £10,565 ($12,765.83).

About Intertek Group

(Get Rating)

Intertek Group plc provides quality assurance solutions to various industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Products, Trade, and Resources. The Products segment offers assurance, testing, inspection, and certification services (ATIC), including laboratory safety, quality and performance testing, second-party supplier auditing, sustainability analysis, products assurance, vendor compliance, process performance analysis, facility plant and equipment verification, and third party certification.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Intertek Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intertek Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.