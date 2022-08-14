Brokerages Set Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) Price Target at $64.92

Shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $64.92.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PNR. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Pentair from $49.00 to $41.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of Pentair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Pentair from $54.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Pentair from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Pentair from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PNR. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Pentair in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,852,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Pentair in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in Pentair by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 10,435 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $762,000 after buying an additional 2,036 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Pentair in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,906,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Pentair by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 52,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,816,000 after acquiring an additional 9,871 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PNR opened at $50.69 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.04, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.10. Pentair has a 52 week low of $43.60 and a 52 week high of $80.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Pentair had a net margin of 13.99% and a return on equity of 24.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Pentair will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Investors of record on Friday, July 22nd were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. Pentair’s payout ratio is 24.93%.

Pentair plc provides various water solutions worldwide. It operates through Consumer Solutions; and Industrial & Flow Technologies segments. The Consumer Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for the use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, and water softening solutions, as well as in commercial total water management and filtration in foodservice operations.

