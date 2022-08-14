Brokers Offer Predictions for Alta Equipment Group Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:ALTG)

Alta Equipment Group Inc. (NYSE:ALTG – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Raymond James boosted their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Alta Equipment Group in a report released on Wednesday, August 10th. Raymond James analyst B. Fast now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.13 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.06. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Alta Equipment Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.47 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Alta Equipment Group’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.17 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.44 EPS.

Separately, B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Alta Equipment Group from $22.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th.

Shares of NYSE:ALTG opened at $13.16 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.35 and a 200-day moving average of $11.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $427.04 million, a PE ratio of 329.08 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. Alta Equipment Group has a 12 month low of $8.65 and a 12 month high of $17.38.

Alta Equipment Group (NYSE:ALTG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.13. Alta Equipment Group had a net margin of 0.32% and a return on equity of 7.00%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.11) earnings per share.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.057 per share. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th.

In related news, major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. acquired 10,944 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.00 per share, for a total transaction of $120,384.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,867,657 shares in the company, valued at $64,544,227. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. acquired 10,944 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.00 per share, for a total transaction of $120,384.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,867,657 shares in the company, valued at $64,544,227. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew P. Studdert acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.46 per share, with a total value of $26,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,283 shares in the company, valued at $400,440.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 134,961 shares of company stock worth $1,297,331 in the last three months. 19.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Voss Capital LLC grew its holdings in Alta Equipment Group by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Voss Capital LLC now owns 831,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,460,000 after acquiring an additional 100,709 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Alta Equipment Group by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 88,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Alta Equipment Group by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 181,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,629,000 after acquiring an additional 10,889 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Alta Equipment Group by 88.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 27,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 13,168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Alta Equipment Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. 66.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alta Equipment Group Inc owns and operates integrated equipment dealership platforms in the United States. It operates in two segments, Material Handling and Construction Equipment. The company operates a branch network that sells, rents, and provides parts and service support for various categories of specialized equipment, including lift trucks and aerial work platforms, earthmoving equipment, cranes, paving and asphalt equipment, and other material handling and construction equipment.

